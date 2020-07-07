Melvin Gordon On Position Battle With Phillip Lindsay: ‘There Can Only Be’ 1 Guy At The Top Of The Depth Chart

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is ready to compete for as many reps as possible.

Gordon signed with the Broncos this past offseason, but seeing the field won’t come easy. The Broncos already have Phillip Lindsay in the backfield, and Lindsay recently made it clear that Gordon will have to go “through” him if he wants to the starting job. Well, it sounds like the former Wisconsin star is ready to do just that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gordon said the following Monday during a talk with LaDainian Tomlinson about the situation:

We’re gonna compete for that spot. I know it’s his territory. You gotta take the humble route, but I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m gonna compete and he is, too. I’m just gonna put my head down and work and see where I’m at. But you’re right, there can only be, there’s a No. 1 guy and a No. 2 guy — it is what it is. I’m gonna go work and get mine.

While Lindsay might be a solid running back who has outperformed expectations, I have some bad news for him. The Broncos didn’t sign Gordon to ride the bench.

The Broncos signed Gordon to lead the backfield and become the face of the offense with Drew Lock.

When Gordon has some solid blocking, the man is borderline unstoppable. If he can make it to the second level of the defense, the former Wisconsin sensation is a nightmare for defenses.

The Broncos need to provide Lock with all the help he can get to help open up the passing game. There’s zero chance Gordon is sitting on the bench.

It’s just not going to happen.

Will Lindsay get some touches? Without a doubt. Gordon isn’t going to get them all, but he’s absolutely going to be number one on the depth chart.

To think otherwise is simply foolish.