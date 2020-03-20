Melvin Gordon Signs With The Denver Broncos On 2-Year Deal Worth $16 Million, Will Get $13.5 Million Guaranteed

NFL star running back Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos.

According to Stephen Watson, Gordon, who left the Chargers after the last season, has reached a deal with the Broncos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources tell me Melvin Gordon is close to finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 20, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport, the two-year deal is worth up to $16 million, and the former Wisconsin star will get $13.5 million guaranteed.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

This is going to be awesome for fans of the Broncos. It’s that simple. The Broncos are now loaded with young stars.

Drew Lock is under center, and he’ll have Melvin Gordon to have him in the rushing game and to ease pressure in the passing game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

I haven’t been secret about the fact that I have high expectations of Lock. I think he can be a hell of a quarterback.

If Gordon gets cooking and forces defenses to pack the box to stop the rushing attack, then Lock could have a hell of a lot of an easier time throwing the ball.

Right now, you have to be pumped if you cheer for the Broncos. The future is bright as all hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Sep 15, 2019 at 7:55pm PDT

If he balls out, he could earn himself some huge cash in the near future with his current deal being only for two seasons. There is a lot of hope on the horizon for fans of the Broncos.