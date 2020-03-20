Editorial

Melvin Gordon Signs With The Denver Broncos On 2-Year Deal Worth $16 Million, Will Get $13.5 Million Guaranteed

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
NFL star running back Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos.

According to Stephen Watson, Gordon, who left the Chargers after the last season, has reached a deal with the Broncos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the two-year deal is worth up to $16 million, and the former Wisconsin star will get $13.5 million guaranteed.

This is going to be awesome for fans of the Broncos. It’s that simple. The Broncos are now loaded with young stars.

Drew Lock is under center, and he’ll have Melvin Gordon to have him in the rushing game and to ease pressure in the passing game.

 

I haven’t been secret about the fact that I have high expectations of Lock. I think he can be a hell of a quarterback.

If Gordon gets cooking and forces defenses to pack the box to stop the rushing attack, then Lock could have a hell of a lot of an easier time throwing the ball.

Right now, you have to be pumped if you cheer for the Broncos. The future is bright as all hell.

 

If he balls out, he could earn himself some huge cash in the near future with his current deal being only for two seasons. There is a lot of hope on the horizon for fans of the Broncos.