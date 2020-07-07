Woman Has Bizarre Meltdown At An Ice Cream Shop In Wild Video

One woman had a bizarre meltdown in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video Tuesday of a woman at a small ice cream shop going nuts because somebody allegedly flipped her off in front of her baby. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You’d think that she’d want to set an example of proper behavior for her child. Well, you’d be wrong. She berated whoever was behind the window, demanded an apology, threatened to call the cops and then talked about needing respect. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the wild moment unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Just an all time performance from this Karen @barstoolchicago (via ig:jackzinman) pic.twitter.com/qWlVCjgq5n — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2020

Yeah, if you ever wanted to know how not to behave in front of a small child, this would be it. So, just so we’re all clear, the woman responded to poor behavior in front of her kid by acting like an absolute moron. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I might not be the smartest guy on the planet, but I’m pretty sure this video is a prime example of what it means to be a hypocrite.

If you ever find yourself in a full-blown rant at an ice cream stand, you need to take a hard look in the mirror because you’ve made some poor choices. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Take a chill pill and relax. Life isn’t that bad, my friends.

Either way, you’ll never hear us complain about awesome viral videos like this one.