Woman Hits The Ground Hard After Trust Fall Stunt Gone Wrong

One woman learned the hard way that not all your friends are meant to be trusted.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a woman attempted a trust fall off of the roof of a house. Predictably, it didn’t end well. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She smashed the ground when her friends failed to catch her. Watch the unreal moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Why did she think this was a good idea? Seriously, what could have been going through her head to suggest a trust fall off of a house was smart? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume there might have been a bit of alcohol involved with this situation. This seems like a classic booze-infused situation. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Trust falls are stupid to begin with. They’re really stupid, and I’ve never understood why people do them. They make less than zero sense to me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You know what’s even dumber than your normal trust fall? Attempting one off of a house! That’s a great way to seriously hurt yourself.

While I appreciate the wild viral video, we need to start making smart decisions as a society. It’s videos like this one that make me question our future.