Woman Armed With Hockey Stick Charges Black Lives Matter Protester Who Was Laying Down In The Road

A Canadian woman armed with a wooden hockey stick on Saturday leapt out of her car and struck two Black Lives Matter protesters, one of whom was previously laying in the road, according to the Winnipeg Sun.

The unidentified woman was seen in video lunging at and striking two different BLM demonstrators, who were later reported to be Theo Landry, 29, and a female friend, according to the Winnipeg Sun.

Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the assault after Landry was struck twice in the arm and his companion was hit in the head and bloodied, the Winnipeg Sun reported.

WATCH:



The demonstrators were part of a rally called Are You Listening Manitoba that flooded city streets en route to the Canadian Museum of Human Rights. Protesters blocked off two major roads in the city, the Winnipeg Sun reported.

Landry squirted water on the woman’s car, which was not seen in the video, before she exited the vehicle, the Winnipeg Sun reported. Landry said woman yelled racial slurs at him before the attack, the paper reported.

“I was a little sore the next day, but psychologically is where the biggest toll is taken,” Landry told the outlet. “To know that there are people who will resort to such anger over water is very disproportionate.”

Are You Listening Manitoba co-founder Jylah Shallcross called the protest “peaceful,” despite the claims that Landry both laid in the road and doused the woman’s car with water. (RELATED: With Canada Day Celebrations Cancelled, Thousands Blanket Ottawa Streets To Protest Trudeau Government ‘Corruption’)

“From the perspective that this happened during a peaceful protest where people were doing nothing wrong is really heartbreaking,” said Shallcross, who is also Afro-Indigenous. “It also does really show that racism does happen here, racism happens in our backyards. Things like this when they happen stay with us for our entire lives. It’s not something we forget.”

BLM protests have erupted across the globe, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, video showed.

