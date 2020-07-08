REPORT: Hackers Are Buying Police Body Cameras On Ebay And Finding Video Evidence

Hackers are purchasing decommissioned police body cameras on eBay and extracting data and video from the devices, according to VICE.

so apparently you can just buy old police body cameras on ebay — and some of them still have video on them! i spoke to hackers who are buying up tons of cameras and extracting the data to see what secrets they hold ???? https://t.co/FCN87wLh7j pic.twitter.com/csh0b5mMkP — Janus Rose ????️‍???? #BlackTransLivesMatter (@zenalbatross) July 8, 2020



Twitter user d0tslash found footage from military police at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on an old Axon body camera, per VICE. The eBay listing states that the camera was "non-working" and did not have a battery included but did have the original SD card still inside.

d0tslash reportedly copied the information on the SD card and used an old United States Air Force forensic tool to locate the video files within the encrypted data. The version of the Axon Body camera d0tslash purchased transfers video data to a computer after being docked, reported VICE.

Me immediatly ordering more @axon_us body cams off eBay because HOLY SHIT it worked! FIRST FUCKING TRY! It god damned worked!!!! I yanked evidence footage! Wh00t! pic.twitter.com/4sSr3CEqNA — KF (@d0tslash) July 1, 2020



“As I understand the specific system I have is from 2015, and is not necessarily representative of newer technology from Axon,” said d0tslash to VICE, “I’ve not done any analysis though.”

Another Twitter user, DJ Ir0ngruv, told VICE that said that the process of extracting the video from the cameras was “stupid easy.” “The type of footage on them covered the range from traffic stops, responding to calls at retail stores, calls to houses etc,” said DJ Ir0ngruv.

“We are aware of this issue and have launched an investigation looking into the matter,” Axon said in a statement to the Arizona Mirror. Axon also said that its newest camera offers enhanced security measures and that the company will “better emphasize proper disposal procedures for our customers.”

Axon is the largest company for police body cameras and cloud storage solutions, according to VICE.