Johnny Depp Accused Of Assaulting Amber Heard Over Alleged James Franco Affair

Actor Johnny Depp was accused of assaulting his ex-wife Amber Heard over an alleged affair with James Franco during Wednesday’s testimony.

The allegations were brought against Depp by The Sun, who Depp is suing in a libel lawsuit, according to a report published by Sky News. Depp admitted to being jealous of the time spent between Heard and Franco while filming “The Adderall Diaries” because she “told him many negative things about Mr Franco” from when the two filmed “Pineapple Express.”

Depp ‘calls Amber a “go-getting sl*t” in plane bust-up over James Franco’ https://t.co/446jMySlv3 — The Sun (@TheSun_NI) July 8, 2020



Lawyers for The Sun accused Depp of becoming angry with Heard on a private jet from Boston to Los Angeles after she became “judgemental” of Depp’s drug use.

Depp reportedly began “screaming obscenities about James Franco in front of everyone on the plane.”

The actor allegedly began slapping and kicked Heard in the back after calling her a “go-getter slut and a whore,” lawyers said in court, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Reportedly Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed At His ‘Wino Forever’ Tattoo)

Depp didn’t deny the argument occurred, but did deny the specific details.

“There is a possibility Ms. Heard and I had a fight where those words came out of my mouth, but I didn’t go into a rage and start screaming at her in front of all those people,” he said in court, according to the Evening Standard.

Depp sued The Sun over an article published by the outlet which called Depp a “wife beater.” The Sun is using 14 allegedly violent incidents against Heard from 2013 to 2016 to defend its article.