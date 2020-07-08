Johnny Depp Reportedly Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed At His ‘Wino Forever’ Tattoo

Actor Johnny Depp was accused of slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his tattoo and other things Tuesday during his libel lawsuit against The Sun.

Depp had a tattoo that he got when he was dating Winona Ryder changed to say “Wino Forever,” according to a report published by the Daily Mail. Depp allegedly slapped Heard after she laughed at the tattoo.

“You then, Mr. Depp, slapped Ms. Heard across the face,” The Sun’s lawyer Sasha Wass told Depp in court, the outlet reported.

“You slapped her more than once, because after you slapped her the first time, she didn’t react, she just eyeballed you, she just stared at you, and that made you more angry, and you slapped her again,” Wass reportedly added.

Depp denied slapping Heard. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Claims He’s Tried ‘Every Drug Known To Man,’ But Denies Being A ‘Wife-Beater’)

“I don’t recall any argument about any of my tattoos,” he reportedly said in court.

The court also heard text messages allegedly sent by Depp where he said he wanted to drown Heard and burn her body, Page Six reported.

“Let’s burn Amber,” the court heard.

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*ck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead,” Depp allegedly said.

Depp also admitted to telling Heard she shouldn’t get naked for films if she wanted to be taken seriously.

“If she didn’t want to be objectified … I thought it best she try to be a little more reserved in her approach to her films and her approach to how she presents herself in public,” Depp told the court, according to the Evening Standard.

“I would never tell her what to wear but I would certainly make mention if I thought what she was wearing was going completely against the grain of what she told me her wishes were,” he reportedly added.