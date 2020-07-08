Lawyer Who Helped Take Down ‘El Chapo’ To Represent Ghislaine Maxwell

A former prosecutor who helped bring down “El Chapo” will represent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell, court filings show.

Attorney Christian Everdell, a lawyer worked for more than ten years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will represent the 58-year-old British socialite and heiress, Fox News reported Wednesday. Everdell formerly helped to capture drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, according to Fox.

“He will of course do what is in the best interests of his client, but no doubt he will be talking to her about the benefits of becoming a cooperating witness,” tweeted CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers, who formerly acted as Everdell’s supervisor when she worked as a federal Southern District of New York prosecutor. (RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Refuse To Give More Info On Why It Took 24 Years To Arrest Ghislaine Maxwell)

Chris Everdell was a longtime SDNY AUSA (who I happened to supervise once upon a time). He will of course do what is in the best interests of his client, but no doubt he will be talking to her about the benefits of becoming a cooperating witness. https://t.co/be7tHRm8d7 — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) July 6, 2020

Everdell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. She was temporarily held in Merrimack County Jail and then transferred to a federal New York prison Monday.

A grand jury indicted her on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

A Manhattan federal judge ordered Tuesday that Maxwell’s virtual court hearing will take place July 14 at 1 p.m., according to the New York Post. Only Maxwell, Everdell, and the judge will be on video at the public hearing, which will also be available for others to attend via teleconference, the publication reports.

Epstein, Maxwell’s former lover and cohort, died of apparent suicide in the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

