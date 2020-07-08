Rose McGowan Encourages Trump To Donate To A GoFundMe For Tara Reade In Joe Biden’s Name

Actress Rose McGowan asked President Donald Trump to donate to a GoFundMe for Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade.

McGowan specifically asked Trump to donate in Biden’s name in her Tweet posted Tuesday.

“Please make a donation to” the fundraiser “in Biden’s name. #punkaf,” McGowan tweeted.

McGowan’s tweet went out to her 935,000 followers and has yet to catch Trump’s attention.

Reade accused Biden of inappropriate touching for the first time in 2019. Reade’s accusations resurfaced in an article published in The Intercept in March. Reade later expanded her allegations during a podcast episode with Katie Halper. She claimed that Biden penetrated [her] with his fingers and he was kissing [her] at the same time and he was saying some things to [her].” (RELATED: Rose McGowan Slams The Washington Post Over A Story On Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser)

Reade told Fox News she will not be “silenced” by Biden or his campaign.

“I have so much gratitude for all the ways supporters have come forward to help me,” Reade told the outlet. “I have lost everything coming forward about Joe Biden. Hopefully in the future survivors can tell their story safely with no bullying and smears from campaign trolls and the media. Until that day, I will not be silenced or intimidated by Joe Biden or his campaign. Survivors should be able to speak out no matter how powerful the person is without losing their jobs, housing, and reputation.”