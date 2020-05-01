‘THIS ARTICLE VICTIM SHAMES’: Rose McGowan Rips Into Buzzfeed Over Article About Biden’s Accuser

Actress Rose McGowan accused Buzzfeed News of victim shaming in an article about Biden accuser Tara Reade Thursday.

McGowan was one of numerous women to accuse convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. She was quoted in the article about Reade, which was published April 30 and titled “Tara Reade Knows She Has A Difficult Allegation. And She’s Had A Difficult Time Getting A Hearing.”

“THIS ARTICLE VICTIM SHAMES,” McGowan tweeted about the article. “And on a personal level, it’s hurts to have people ‘contextualize’ you this way. I feel slut shames, I feel dirty. But I’m. Not.”

THIS ARTICLE VICTIM SHAMES. And on a personal level, it’s hurts to have people ‘contextualize’ you this way. I feel slut shames, I feel dirty. But I’m. Not. I’m sorry, @ReadeAlexandra I tried. https://t.co/BPxRY3pQFb via @RosieGray — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 1, 2020

Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her while she was a Senate staffer back in the 1990s. Biden has denied the accusation.

McGowan apologized to Reade over Twitter for the article. The actress published a second tweet showing back-and-forth messages from an unknown woman at Buzzfeed News following the article’s publication.

McGowan first bashed Buzzfeed for describing her as the person “who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape” and for including that she “reached a $100,000 settlement in 1997” with the disgraced film producer.

“What in the actual anything does my hundred k settlement have to do with anything,” McGowan asked the unknown woman at Buzzfeed according to her tweet. “And you write Weinstein accuser. Ummm, yeah, he’s a convicted rapist and you will refer to him as such or forever be guilty of shaming misogynoir.”

I spoke to @BuzzFeedNews to advocate for truth, to advocate for everyone’s right to speak to power This is what I got. I want people to see how media shames survivors by choosing how to ‘contextualize’ them. Be better faster @rubycramer @RosieGrey are dense AF pic.twitter.com/aKUxVK3caU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 1, 2020

She also noted that the article isn’t about her and slammed the publication for how it included her.

The woman in the text message exchange pushed back, saying that the problem with how the article contextualized McGowan was unclear. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves 'Due Process' In Sexual Assault Allegation)

McGowan then pointed out numerous other descriptions for her that were not included in the piece. She called the woman “dense af [as fuck].”

“Yes, it’s not my years of screen work, my NYT bestselling autobiography & audiobook, Brave, it’s not my tireless advocacy forum human empowerment that contextualizes me,” McGowan wrote. “What doesn’t contextualizes me is that I demanded a small amount of money so I could trick Harvey Weinstein into signing a paper that acknowledged something bad happened so that when I took him down in the future I’d have evidence.

“You are a pig of a woman. What a disappointment you are.”