Video Shows Moment Russian Soccer Player Struck By Lightning

Russian soccer player Ivan Zakborovsky was reportedly training Saturday when he was struck by lightning while on the field.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper who plays for soccer club Znamya Truda was going to kick the ball at the goal when he was struck, per CNN. Znamya Truda said on Twitter that there are no threats to his life despite reportedly being placed in a medically induced coma. (RELATED: REPORT: Hackers Are Buying Police Body Cameras On Ebay And Finding Video Evidence)



“There was a clear sky, albeit overcast, but neither rain nor wind,” said the club’s general director, Igor Mayorov, to CNN, “If there was a thunderstorm, then we would not have been training.” Zakborovsky reportedly suffered severe burns as a result of the strike.

Mayorov told CNN that “everyone acted quickly, very professionally” and said that the first aid Zakborovsky received could be why he is still alive today. Mayorov also said that Zakborovsky’s heart was normal and that “recovery dynamics are positive.” Znamya Truda plays in the Russian third tier, according to CNN.

In the United States, Major League Soccer returns Wednesday after the season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will include 54 matches between July 8 and August 11. Teams will compete in the tournament for regular season points as well as a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.