Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And Whiskey

Actress Amber Heard showed a photo in court Wednesday of Johnny Depp’s alleged lunch.

The “lunch” included a pint of whiskey, four lines of cocaine and a pill box, according to a report published by the Daily Mail. The photo was reportedly taken at 1:38 p.m. in 2013. Another photo of Depp passed out on the floor was also shown to the court.

Amber Heard shows photos of Johnny Depp’s lunch- whisky and four lines of coke, then passed out on floor. pic.twitter.com/LBNPNY1Kq6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 8, 2020

The photos were taken by Heard before the couple had a fight over Depp’s drug use. The “lunch” was had by Depp while he was reportedly supposed to be filming a documentary on Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones.

When asked if Depp was carrying cocaine in the pillbox he responded, “I would say I probably was.” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Accused Of Assaulting Amber Heard Over Alleged James Franco Affair)

The photos are just part of an intense court battle between Depp and The Sun. Depp is suing the outlet for publishing an article calling him a “wife-beater.”

Depp claimed in court that Heard gave hime the whiskey.

“Well she poured me the whisky and cocaine was visible in front of her, and I have experienced many times with Ms. Heard that she would in fact chop the cocaine up for me so that I could do the line and then she would press her finger into it and ingest it orally,” he reportedly said in court.

“I’m not suggesting that she did that in this case, but I am suggesting that it was a normal duty that she felt obligated to do,” he added.