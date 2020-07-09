Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Claim She Once Flew On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Plane

Chrissy Teigen hit back at one of her Twitter followers who made a claim that she once flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane.

“If we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this ‘manifest,’ I’d be a victim,” the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics Shaming Her For Not Wearing A Bra)

The comments came after several people on the social media site accused her of being on the late pedophile’s private jet.

“You’re on the flight log. #GislaineMaxwell #EpsteinIsland,” one user wrote to the SI Swimsuit model.

While another person reportedly tweeted, “even if you WERE 12 if you don’t speak about what you saw…” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

Teigen then responded to the since-deleted tweet, “OH MY GOD BRAIN WORMS, I WAS NOT. THERE. YOU ABSOLUTE MELTS.”

The swimsuit model’s tweets come following the arrest of convicted sex offender Epstein’s confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, who is being indicted on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury.