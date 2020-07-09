Will Football Season Potentially Moving To The Spring Ruin A Bunch Of Weddings?

Spring weddings could be an unfortunate casualty if the college football season schedule gets shifted.

Right now, there are serious conversations about whether or not the college football season will move to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, as pointed out by @RedditCFB, there might be a lot of people who have their weddings ruined if games shift to the spring.

Pour one out for all the happy couples trying to do their part to #StopFallWeddings, who may end up having their special day land right in the middle of the season. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 8, 2020

Honestly, I’m looking for any and all reasons to make sure the schedule doesn’t shift, and this is right up there with the best of them.

It’s not a secret at all that I hate fall weddings. I think they should be banned in the Bill of Rights. You have to be very selfish to force your friends and family to choose between football and your wedding.

As a family member of mine with deep ties in the football community said, you can schedule in the fall, but we won’t be coming.

I agree completely with that mindset. People who schedule weddings for the spring and summer are the true heroes.

Now, all the good people who did the right thing by scheduling a spring wedding might have them derailed if the season gets moved.

Imagine being a bride, scheduling a May wedding because you’re a good person who cares about your family and then having the football season getting moved to May.

I can’t imagine too many things that would be much worse.

So, if only for the happiness of the brides, we simply can’t move football to the spring!