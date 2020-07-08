Heather Dinich Says College Football Happening In The Spring Is A ‘Last Resort’

College football moving to the spring should be viewed as a last resort option, according to one reporter.

Unfortunately, moving games to the spring seems to be a real option on the table because of coronavirus, and I think it’s a terrible idea. Luckily, it’s apparently only being looked at as a worst-case scenario option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Tuesday talk with Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Heather Dinich referred to it as a “last resort” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Spring football is a last resort,” says @CFBHeather about the growing pessimism among college football leaders and the options about the regular season. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 7, 2020

You know the unfortunate reality about last resorts? They sometimes become the only option that’s available. I hope like hell that’s not the direction we’re heading in.

I can’t stress enough how much spring football will suck. I know there’s chatter about the Ivy League moving to the spring, but FBS teams doing it is much different.

Elite players on title contenders will absolutely sit out if the games move to the spring. They’re not going to risk injuries right before the NFL draft for a super chaotic spring season.

That’s simply not going to happen at all. They’re going to sit out to prepare for the NFL draft, and I won’t blame anyone who does.

Let’s hope moving games to the spring is truly a “last resort.” While I’ll accept it, I’ll only accept it after literally every single other option has been exhausted.

Football is meant to happen in the fall. Let’s do everything we can to make sure that happens.