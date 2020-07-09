German Authorities Confiscate Server With Stolen U.S. Police Data: Report

German authorities confiscated a server containing 24-years of hijacked U.S. law enforcement information that was leaked to a transparency collective, according to the Associated Press.

The server, confiscated on July 3 in Falkenstein, Germany, contained audio and video files, emails, FBI and police intelligence report data, the AP reported. The leak was dubbed “Blue Leaks” by Distributed Denial of Secrets, the transparency collective, the AP noted.

The information originally was hacked a month ago from Netsential, a web-designer company for threat-intelligence and police data, according to the AP.

The server containing the information was confiscated possibly after DDoSecrets published “Blue Leaks,” the collective’s founder, Emma Best, said on Twitter Tuesday.

Twitter permanently suspended DDoSecrets Tuesday for posting “hacked material” after “Blue Leaks” was publicized, the AP reported. (Related: REPORT: Hackers Are Buying Police Body Cameras On Ebay And Finding Video Evidence)

“The server was used ONLY to distribute data to the public. It had no contact with sources and was involved in nothing more than enlightening the public through journalistic publishing,” Best wrote on Twitter.

The server was used ONLY to distribute data to the public. It had no contact with sources and was involved in nothing more than enlightening the public through journalistic publishing https://t.co/70phaZglvg — Emma Best (Mx. Yzptlk) (@NatSecGeek) July 7, 2020



Additionally, Best said the server held information of over 200 law enforcement agencies and DDoSecrets obtained the hacked information from an outsider who sympathized with protests against police brutality and racial injustice, according to the AP.

Prosecutors in Zwakaw, Germany said in a statement that judicial officials will decide if the server will be given to the U.S., according to the AP. Prosecutors also did not disclose why the U.S. requested German authorities confiscate the server, the AP noted.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

