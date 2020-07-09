Nick Saban Has The Most Wins As The Number 1 Team Among Active College Football Coaches

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has the most wins as the number one team in America.

According to a graphic from FOX College Football, Saban leads all active coaches with a total of 72 wins as the top-ranked team in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second most? Well, that’d be Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Kansas coach Les Miles each with only 11. The entire top five outside of Saban only combined for 38 wins when ranked number one. You can see the full list below.

One of these coaches is not like the others ???? pic.twitter.com/D2Hb1TxQh8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 8, 2020

I love graphics like this when it comes to Nick Saban. They’re insanely blunt reminders of what great he is when it comes to college football.

The Alabama legend just doesn’t know what it means to win. Not only does he have more wins as the top team in America as the rest of the top five, but he damn near doubled up the group.

If that’s not impressive, then I simply don’t know what is.

You can say whatever you want about Alabama and Nick Saban, but you can’t deny the fact he’s the greatest college coach to ever live.

The man has created a juggernaut unlike anything we’ve ever seen down in Tuscaloosa.

Will Swinney ever catch him? It’s possible, but it won’t happen for several years. Right now, Nick Saban is the king of college football, and the numbers speak for themselves.