Photos Show Amber Heard’s Alleged Bruises After Johnny Depp Reportedly Threw A Phone At Her

Photos of Amber Heard’s alleged bruises were shown in court Friday during Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against The Sun.

A lawyer for The Sun, Sasha Wass, said the bruises allegedly resulted from a fight that led to Depp throwing a phone at Heard’s face, according to a report published by the Evening Standard.

“You wound your arm around like someone throwing a baseball and threw the phone and it made contact with Ms. Heard’s face,” Wass said in court, the outlet reported.

“The phone call was still live,” Wass reportedly said. “You said you wanted to see her face where she said she had been hit. You asked how she would like it if you pulled her hair back. Ms. Heard shouted to Mr. Tillett Wright, who was still on the call, to call 911.”

Depp claimed Heard staged the whole incident. (RELATED: Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And Whiskey)

Depp has previously denied he left bruises on Heard’s face in court papers filed in 2019.

Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Having ‘Painted-On Bruises’: ‘I Was the Victim’ https://t.co/QEjMHria2X — People (@people) May 21, 2019



“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016, when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” Depp said in court papers.