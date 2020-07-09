Johnny Depp Reportedly Wrote ‘I Love You’ In His Own Blood During Alleged Assault On Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly wrote words around a house in his own blood during a fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, per Daily Mail.

Depp claimed the argument had occurred in 2015 after Depp asked Heard to sign a post-nuptial agreement and she refused, according to a report published Thursday by the Daily Mail. The new details on the fight have come to light on day three of Depp’s testimony in his libel lawsuit against The Sun.

Johnny Depp Painted Messages on Mirror Using His Own Blood, Court Hears During London Libel Trial https://t.co/WilVAlzZFm — Variety (@Variety) July 9, 2020

The Sun’s lawyers, Sasha Wass, claimed the fight wasn’t over the post-nuptial agreement, and Depp had agreed it might be “possible” he had accused Heard of cheating on him with Billy Bob Thornton.

Wass claimed Depp smashed “smashed bottle after bottle.” Meanwhile, Depp accused Heard of throwing a vodka bottle at him and severing his finger.

“Look what you made me do!” Depp reportedly said at the time as he finished writing the phrase “I Love You” on a mirror. (RELATED: Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And A Pint Of Whiskey)

Depp denied the claims that he attacked Heard that day.

“I vehemently deny it, and would go so far as to say it is pedestrian fiction,” he reportedly said in court.

The house was left with allegedly $75,000 worth of damage.

Depp has sued The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling the actor a “wife-beater.” Depp claimed Heard was the violent one.