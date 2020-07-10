Johnny Depp Allegedly Threatened To Cut Off Elon Musk’s D*ck After Accusing Amber Heard Of Having An Affair

Johnny Depp reportedly threatened to cut off Elon Musk’s private parts after the actor accused ex-wife Amber Heard of having an affair with the billionaire.

The alleged threat was shared during Friday’s testimony in the libel case brought by Depp against The Sun, according to the The U.S. Sun. Depp had reportedly accused Heard and Musk of having an affair.

“Let’s see if Mollusk has a pair, comes to see me face-to-face,” Depp allegedly said in text messages. “I will show him things he’s never seen before, like the other side of his d*ck when I slice it off.” (RELATED: Photos Show Amber Heard’s Alleged Bruises After Johnny Depp Reportedly Threw A Phone At Her)

Musk has denied the affair in the past.

This is false. JD’s team put out “video evidence”, but conveniently excluded the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020



“This is false,” Musk said in May. “JD’s team put out ‘video evidence’, but conveniently excluded the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated.”

Musk and Heard dated for roughly a year after she split from “The Pirates Of Caribbean” star.

Depp has also accused Heard of having a threesome with Musk and Cara Delevingne. Musk denied that claim as well.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate,” Musk told Page Six. “She would confirm this.”

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing,” Musk added. “I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”