Trump Delays New Hampshire Rally Due To ‘Big Storm’

President Donald Trump on Friday delayed his upcoming rally in New Hampshire, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday.

“Just before deplaning, PressSec came at the back of the plane to tell the pool that because of ‘big storm’, POTUS rally in NH was delayed by ‘a week or two’,” Jerome Cartillier, a White House Correspondent for AFP said in a pool report.

The news comes as Trump spoke about Tropical Storm Fay before leaving for Florida. Trump said he was monitoring the storm, according to CNN. (RELATED: Trump Campaign To Push Masks, Hand Sanitizer At Outdoor New Hampshire Rally)

Trump’s campaign said Sunday they would hand out masks and strongly encourage people to wear them at the rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

(This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.)