Kamaru Usman Defeats Jorge Masvidal At UFC 251

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal late Saturday night at UFC 251.

In what was the most-hyped fight in a very long time, Usman was able to withstand everything Masvidal had to throw at him, and walked out of the octagon with another win.

Masvidal has nothing to be ashamed of for losing this fight to Usman. He took the fight on a few days of notice, showed up and showed out and it just wasn’t good enough.

Sometimes, you throw everything you have at your opponent, and it’s just not good enough. Masvidal is a star, but the better man won last night.

“We’re gonna run it back.” Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal all class after going the distance at #UFC251 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/6yPDAmkYD4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2020

It’s still crazy to me that Masvidal was just chilling a week ago, and he hopped on a jet to Fight Island like it was nothing.

That alone is impressive as all hell. He might not have beaten Usman, but headlining the first ever event on Fight Island and preparing in a few days will forever be legendary.

The good news is that Masvidal isn’t going anywhere, and I have no doubt at all that he’ll be back soon. The man is way too big of a star to be outside of the octagon for long.

Props to him for taking the fight and leaving it all in the octagon. It just wasn’t good enough, but I know he’ll be back soon.