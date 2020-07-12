REPORT: Toronto Blue Jays Players Could Be Arrested If They Leave The Team’s Bubble During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Toronto Blue Jays players might be in serious trouble if they leave the team’s bubble during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, if members of the Blue Jays leave the bubble, they could end up in handcuffs. According to Scott Mitchell, players have been told they face a fine of $750,000 and “potential jail time” if they’re spotted outside of the bubble.

According to TSN, the players are at the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel.

Here is what’s going to keep #BlueJays players in their stadium/hotel bubble this summer: Per multiple sources, players have been told penalty if seen outside ballpark is $750,000 fine and potential jail time. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 10, 2020

Adding to this: #BlueJays of course only have federal approval to hold camp in Toronto as of right now.

But the Quarantine Act, potential penalties wouldn’t change if they were granted an exemption to play regular season games here, travelling back and forth to the U.S. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 10, 2020

This is honestly mind-boggling to me that you can be arrested in Canada for leaving the team’s bubble. What the hell is going on with our neighbors to the north?

If I’m an American on the Blue Jays, there’s zero shot in hell I’d agree to live in that bubble. I’d rather sit the season out than face a fine of $750,000 for not staying in the bubble.

Forget that proposal from happening.

Why would anyone agree to live in a bubble with consequences this severe for leaving? That’s just downright absurd, and the players should refuse to do it.

At the very least, the MLB should bring players back to America and let them play here. Canada is apparently out of control.

