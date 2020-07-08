Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Draws More Than 3.7 Million Viewers In The Early TV Ratings

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” put up some more gigantic TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “An Acceptable Surrender” generated was watched by more than 3.7 million people on the Paramount Network this past Sunday night. (REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible)

The numbers don’t reflect streaming data, which always sends the final numbers through the roof.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Another week goes by, and another “Yellowstone” episode puts up monster TV ratings.

You can set your watch to it happening whenever there’s a new episode. Like I said above, once the streaming data rolls in, the final numbers will be even bigger. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

I can’t handle all this winning!

It’s truly awesome that so many people love “Yellowstone.” It’s proof that people in America love loyalty, family, tradition and that old west mentality that is so prevalent in the hit show.

Now, we wait for “Going Back To Cali” to air Sunday night. The first three episodes of season three have all been great, and the action is just getting cranked up.

I can’t wait to see what we get this upcoming Sunday. As always, make sure to check out my interviews with Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway below if you haven’t already!

Sunday night should be a hell of a ride!