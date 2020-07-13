Grandma Of 1-Year-Old Killed In New York City Shooting Calls For End To Gun Violence

The grandma of a 1-year-old child shot and killed in New York City pleaded Monday for the gun violence to stop.

The 1-year-old was shot and killed after gunmen approached a park the family was at and began shooting, according to a report published by the New York Post. Davell Gardner was shot in his stomach while sitting in a plastic chair at Raymond Bush Playground on Sunday night.

1-year-old boy dead after being shot at NYC cookout https://t.co/R6UutUbYQI pic.twitter.com/m2Oc2pVYvU — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2020

“These a**holes need to stop shooting children, stop shooting innocent bystanders,” Samantha Gardner told the outlet. “This is only a baby, 1 year old, that didn’t even get a chance to start his life.”

“I hope they catch the bastards and put them under the jail cell,” she added. (RELATED: 1-Year-Old Baby Dies After Getting Shot In The Stomach During NYC Cookout, Police Say)

Davell was taken to the hospital where he died around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Three adult men, ages 27, 35 and 36 were also shot in the gunfire, police said.

“After he passed, I asked to see him,” Samantha said. “He was shot in his little stomach.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea paid his respects to the family Monday.

Last night, 4 people were shot at a Brooklyn cookout, including a 1-year-old child who died from his injuries. These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence. Anyone with information about this incident, or any crime in NYC call @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/d2Zly42Zb4 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 13, 2020



“Last night, 4 people were shot at a Brooklyn cookout, including a 1-year-old child who died from his injuries,” he tweeted. “These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence.”