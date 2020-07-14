Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Files For Divorce

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are getting a divorce.

Chambers filed for divorce from the actor after 10 years of marriage, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. Chambers filed the divorce paperwork on July 10 citing irreconcilable differences, the outlet reported.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.” (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Son Sucks On His Toes In Bizarre Instagram Post)

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement continued.

In the divorce filing, Chambers reportedly listed the date of separation as July 6. She requested primary physical custody of all of the couple’s children. The couple shares two children: Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Chambers also requested spousal support, Page Six reported.

“They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family,” a source told People magazine. “I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”