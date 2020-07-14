US

‘Mythbusters’ Star Grant Imahara Dies At 49 Following Brain Aneurysm

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
“Mythbusters” star Grant Imahara has died from a brain aneurysm.

Imahara was 49 years old at the time of his death, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

(L-R) Grant Imahara, Kari Byron, Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage and Tory Belleci attend the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a representative for Discovery said in a statement, THR reported.

Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist. He joined “Mythbusters” in 2004 and left in 2014. Former co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci joined Imahara in 2016 to produce one season of “White Rabbit Project” for Netflix.

Mythbusters” co-host Adam Savage tweeted a tribute to Imahara. (RELATED: ‘Mythbusters’ Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His Sister While Growing Up)

“I’m at a loss,” he tweeted. “No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Byron also tweeted out a photo of Imahara on Sunday.

“Sometimes I wish I had a time machine,” she added.