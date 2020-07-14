‘Mythbusters’ Star Grant Imahara Dies At 49 Following Brain Aneurysm

“Mythbusters” star Grant Imahara has died from a brain aneurysm.

Imahara was 49 years old at the time of his death, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a representative for Discovery said in a statement, THR reported.

Imahara was an electrical engineer and roboticist. He joined “Mythbusters” in 2004 and left in 2014. Former co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci joined Imahara in 2016 to produce one season of “White Rabbit Project” for Netflix.

“Mythbusters” co-host Adam Savage tweeted a tribute to Imahara. (RELATED: ‘Mythbusters’ Star Adam Savage Accused Of Raping His Sister While Growing Up)

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Byron also tweeted out a photo of Imahara on Sunday.

“Sometimes I wish I had a time machine,” she added.