Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Complain About The NBA’s Bubble Because His Apartment In Greece Was Smaller

You won’t hear Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo complain about being inside the NBA bubble.

Currently, NBA players are at Disney in Orlando living in a secure bubble because of coronavirus, and there have been some complaints. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem pleased with his Orlando room. pic.twitter.com/hjwB2g0tk8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 9, 2020

Just don’t expect to hear any from Giannis. According to Eric Woodyard, the young NBA star said he won’t complain because his apartment in Greece was smaller than his living situation in Orlando.

Giannis says there’s nothing to complain about in the Orlando bubble setting. Says his apartment in Greece was much smaller so he refuses to make any excuses. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 13, 2020

I love this mentality from Giannis, and it’s a great reminder of why you should be thankful for what you have in this life.

Giannis came from a very simple upbringing, and he didn’t have much growing up. Yet, he fought and clawed his way to the NBA.

His upbringing is probably a large reason why he’s as tough as he is.

Now, he’s at the NBA bubble at Disney, and he’s ready to roll. If you can come from humble beginnings and make the NBA, then staying at Disney is a piece of cake.

Other guys in the league could probably learn a thing or two from Giannis’ mentality.

Props to him for always having a positive outlook and grinding it out. That’s what we like to see.