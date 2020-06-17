Editorial

NBA Campus In Orlando Will Have Movie Screenings, DJs, Barbers And Concierges

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NBA campus in Orlando doesn’t sound like a bad place.

The league will resume games during the coronavirus pandemic at Disney starting July 31 and there’s been a lot of talk about what quality of life players will have. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like it won’t be too bad at all. According to Bleacher Report, the campus will have movie screenings, DJs, barbers, manicurists, and around-the-clock concierges. Players can go to other games too.

It’s been reported that players won’t be allowed to have visitors to start at Disney, and that’s apparently a major problem.

However, this doesn’t sound too bad at all. They’re getting paid millions of dollars to hoop and they’re set up in a resort.

As much as I love women, I’m pretty sure you could pay me $2 million to not have visitors for a couple weeks and hang with the boys at a resort.

As tough of a bullet that might be to bite, I’d do it. Again, these guys aren’t being forced to go to Disney. They’re getting paid to play basketball!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeBron James ???? (@lebron) on

All in all, it looks like the NBA is making a serious effort to make this as comfortable as possible for players, and there’s no reason to be complaining about spending some time at Disney and getting paid to do it.