NBA Campus In Orlando Will Have Movie Screenings, DJs, Barbers And Concierges

The NBA campus in Orlando doesn’t sound like a bad place.

The league will resume games during the coronavirus pandemic at Disney starting July 31 and there’s been a lot of talk about what quality of life players will have. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like it won’t be too bad at all. According to Bleacher Report, the campus will have movie screenings, DJs, barbers, manicurists, and around-the-clock concierges. Players can go to other games too.

NBA’s Orlando campus will include: ◾️ Players lounges with NBA 2K, barbers and manicurists

◾️ 24-hour VIP concierge

◾️ Movie screenings and DJs

◾️ The ability to go to other games pic.twitter.com/ZCAZPTchtw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2020

It’s been reported that players won’t be allowed to have visitors to start at Disney, and that’s apparently a major problem.

However, this doesn’t sound too bad at all. They’re getting paid millions of dollars to hoop and they’re set up in a resort.

“There are players— and a growing number of players— who have more than a hesitation about going in to that bubble.”@wojespn on the growing unrest amongst NBA players about re-starting the season. pic.twitter.com/UWHJrkagly — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 11, 2020

As much as I love women, I’m pretty sure you could pay me $2 million to not have visitors for a couple weeks and hang with the boys at a resort.

As tough of a bullet that might be to bite, I’d do it. Again, these guys aren’t being forced to go to Disney. They’re getting paid to play basketball!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James ???? (@lebron) on Jun 16, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

All in all, it looks like the NBA is making a serious effort to make this as comfortable as possible for players, and there’s no reason to be complaining about spending some time at Disney and getting paid to do it.