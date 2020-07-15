ROGER STONE: Adam Schiff Just Can’t Stop Lying

Adam Schiff just can’t stop lying. The California huckster was at it again when President Donald Trump, in an act of both justice and mercy, commuted the death sentence I received at the hands of the deep state in a Soviet-style show trial in Washington, DC back in January.

When the news of my commutation was released, Schiff almost immediately recycled the same discredited BS that he had pushed for three years: “Roger Stone was the link between the Trump campaign and Russian Intelligence officer(s).” Schiff is well aware of the fact that my completely benign exchange on Twitter direct messages with the persona of Guccifer 2.0 took place after WikiLeaks had already published all of their documents regarding Hillary and the DNC and that the content of this exchange showed no evidence whatsoever of collusion, collaboration or cooperation. He also knows I released the entire exchange in 2017 so none of this was a revelation.

Schiff, discredited former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the weasel most responsible for the Mueller investigation, former acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, still think that if they repeat these lies over and over again enough times they can recreate the magic of the early days of the Mueller investigation before declassified documents were finally released proving that the entire Russian collusion claim was a hoax.

In retrospect, I now recognize that every question that I was charged with lying in my answer to was posed by Adam Schiff. I believe it is now abundantly clear that Aaron Zelinsky, a former Hillary Clinton State Department lawyer and member of Mueller’s team, shared the fruits of his search warrant with Schiff, sifting through my emails in order to structure “gotcha” questions for my voluntary appearance before the House Intelligence Committee.

The antics of Adam Schiff are standard operating procedure for this charlatan, who frequently makes explosive public charges readily lapped up by the lap-dog media in order to generate headlines. Schiff and his enablers in the media virtually never come up with proof to back his accusations.

In fact, it’s carny barker Schiff’s trail of fabrications that is always shifting.

In a March 22, 2017 exchange with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Daily, Todd suggested that the evidence of collusion was at best circumstantial. “Actually, no, Chuck,” Schiff said. “I can tell you that the case is more than that. And I can’t go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now. … I will say that there is evidence that is not circumstantial, and is very much worthy of investigation.”

On Nov. 1, during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, Schiff laid out the evidence for Trump-Russia collusion. “What is clear is this: the Kremlin repeatedly told the campaign it had dirt on Clinton and offered to help it, and at least one top Trump official, the president’s own son, accepted.” Schiff, of course, ignored that fact that Donald Trump, Jr. received nothing whatsoever from the Russian lawyer he met with, and that the Russian woman in question met both before and after the Trump Tower meeting with Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, who produced the bogus dossier about Trump with assistance from Russian intelligence assets. Schiff also ignored questions about who issued her visa to enter the country. Of course, Schiff never lets the facts get in the way of a good political smear.

On Dec. 10, 2017 Schiff once again stated, “We have all of these facts in chronology, you’d have to believe that these were all isolated incidents, not connected to each other — just doesn’t make rational sense … We do know this: the Russians offered help, the campaign accepted help, the Russians gave help and the president made full use of that help. That is pretty damning, whether it is proof beyond a reasonable doubt of conspiracy or not.”

Again, the Trump campaign accepted and made use of nothing. But don’t interrupt little Adam Schiff when he’s on a rhetorical roll.

Schiff stated on Feb. 7, 2018 that there was “certainly a lot of evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He added, “In terms of ethical violations and acting against the interest of the United States, that evidence is already ample and in the public view.”

Again, the congressman from West Hollywood has produced evidence of no such thing.

In what appeared to be a direct reversal, Schiff appeared on ABC’s “The View” on March 1, 2018. He refused to cite any specific evidence the panel he co-chaired had found that proved that the Trump campaign “colluded” with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Yet on April 15, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff made a point to say that it was “simply not true” that there had been no evidence the 2016 presidential campaign for Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

Schiff, the ever-hopeful wannabe star, continued making headlines such as this one on April 27, 2018: “ADAM SCHIFF ANNOUNCES DEMOCRATS HAVE EVIDENCE OF TRUMP/RUSSIA COLLUSION.” The story quoted Schiff: “In fact, we found evidence of collusion in the abundant secret meetings and communications between Trump campaign officials and associates.”

None of this of course even touches on his ridiculous antics during the Ukrainian impeachment hoax where Schiff once again got caught lying about contact with the so-called “whistleblower.” Now, incredibly, Schiff is trying to fan the embers of the Russian collusion delusion one more time.

One thing is abundantly clear. If Robert Mueller and his minions had any proof whatsoever that I worked with Russian intelligence to steal and disseminate data from the democrats, they most certainly would have charged me with it. If Mueller and his henchmen had any evidence that I had received documents from WikiLeaks and passed them on to the Trump campaign, they would have charged me with that. In fact, if Mueller and his 12 angry Democrats had any proof beyond the plea bargain-induced uncorroborated claims of convicted liars Michael Cohen and Rick Gates that I ever even spoke to Donald Trump about WikiLeaks, they surely would have indicted me on that charge and would have used it to impeach the president.

Even though CNN continues to repeat the lie that Donald Trump had produced no evidence that the Obama administration spied on his campaign, the recently declassified documents released through the heroic efforts of acting DNI Director Rick Grenell prove beyond dispute that the entire Russian collusion hoax began in the Oval Office in a meeting attended by all the co-conspirators, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Busted.