Illinois Fighting Illini Cap Football Stadium Capacity At 20%, Tailgating Is Banned

The Illinois Fighting Illini won’t have many fans at home football games during the 2020 season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Fighting Illini will only have 20% capacity at Memorial Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters even worse, the 20% of fans allowed at games are banned from tailgating!

Illinois announces home football games at Memorial Stadium this season will be limited to 20% capacity w/6-foot social distancing & reserved seating. Face coverings will be required in public areas. Tailgating will not be allowed — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 16, 2020

Two things that I want to point out here. First and foremost, what is the point of having a football game if you can’t tailgate?

Tailgating is a huge part of the college football experience. You get a cooler full of beer, a small grill and you go to town drinking, eating and getting amped up.

You simply can’t have football without tailgating. The fact that Illinois banned it is nothing short of an act of war against the passionate fans.

Secondly, does anyone actually believe college football is going to have fans in the fall? Is there a single person out there who believes that?

I’m the biggest college football fan on the planet, and I don’t even think that. I wish and hope for fans in the stands, but it seems like coronavirus has other plans.

Either way, it looks like Illinois fans are in for a very rough 2020 campaign. I wish I had some positivity to offer, but I simply don’t.