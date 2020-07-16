Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Paulina Porizkova Reveals Her Mom Is Involved In Vaccine Trial For Coronavirus

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova got everyone’s attention Thursday when she revealed that her mom is involved in vaccine trials for the novel coronavirus.

“My brave mom [Anna Pořízková] is a part of this trial,” the 55-year-old former SI Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram. Along with it was a screenshot of a headline from the New York Post that read, “COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Produces Antibodies In Everyone Tested, Report Says.” (RELATED: NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“At 74, she is an unstoppable force,” she added. “We haven’t had a very easy time of our relationship- but that doesn’t stop me from admiring her.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The supermodel continued, noting “(To recap, at seventy , she and my papa Joe joined the peace corps to open a cancer clinic and teach midwifery at a Ugandan university- they for married at 73 in the most romantic wedding in Italy, and now, at 74, she’s testing out a vaccine so the world can keep going.)”

The model concluded her sweet post by sharing that she’s “equal parts inspired, proud and horrified.”

According to the NY Post report, “The test results were based on data involving the first 45 people enrolled in the study, all of whom were 18 to 55 years old. Results from a second portion of the trial that involved older people weren’t yet available.”

Clearly, this is great news.