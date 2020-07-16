Report: Redskins Respond To ‘Wild Internet Speculation’ That Dan Snyder Paid Off Game Officials

A source with the Washington Redskins shut down “wild internet speculation” on Thursday that Dan Snyder reportedly paid off game officials.

“In response to the wild internet speculation that members of Washington’s NFL team paid off officials, one source laughed, strongly denied it, and added ‘if we did, we need to get our money back,'” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted about the Snyder rumor. (RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Says He Won’t Say Redskins Name On-Air)

The comments come following a series of posts on Twitter suggesting that a bombshell report involving the Washington Redskins “will contain the following: Dan Snyder abuses drugs and alcohol, and that it leads into Redskins workplace culture. Snyder has paid off NFL officials [too],” one tweet read. (RELATED: DEBATE: Should The Redskins Have Signed Colin Kapernick?)

According to two sources close within the DC media world, the alleged bombshell report involving the Washington Redskins will contain the following: Dan Snyder abuses drugs and alcohol, and that it leads into Redskins workplace culture Snyder has paid off NFL officials to — Nest Sports (@nestsports1933) July 16, 2020

Summary of the allegations against Dan Snyder, Jay Gruden, and the Washington Redskins, Where is the report @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/LWd65vn343 — Nest Sports (@nestsports1933) July 16, 2020