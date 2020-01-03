Daniel Snyder Starts Ron Rivera’s Press Conference By Saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving’

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder made an embarrassing mistake Thursday.

To open the press conference for new head coach Ron Rivera, Snyder told the media, “First off, happy Thanksgiving to everybody.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the billionaire owner of the Redskins says “happy Thanksgiving” on January 2nd. Watch the embarrassing flub below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jan 2, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

This video perfectly sums up the Washington Redskins as an organization. Their owner is out here wishing people happy Thanksgiving as the team burns to the ground surrounded by chaos.

It’s January, my man! How does Snyder make that mistake? I’d understand if he said “Merry Christmas” a few days late.

Thanksgiving? There’s just no excuse.

The Redskins are pretty much a comedy of errors we’ve never seen before in football. They’re like a car crash you desperately don’t want to watch, but you just can’t look away.

As long as Snyder is the man running the show, they’ll probably never change.

I can’t wait to see what foolish thing Snyder does next. I’m sure it won’t disappoint!