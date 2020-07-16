Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Claim Johnny Depp Wasn’t Abusive

Johnny Depp’s exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis released witness statements claiming the actor was not abusive.

Both actresses were expected to give testimony via videolink, but neither Ryder or Paradis were called to the stand, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Instead the women both gave witness statements.

Depp has been accused of abusive behavior by ex-wife Amber Heard and has sued The Sun for publishing an article calling him a “wife-beater.”

Ryder and Depp were engaged for three years beginning in 1990. They met at the premiere of “Great Balls Of Fire!”

“I am aware of the violence allegations that have been made publicly for the last few years by Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard,” Ryder said in her statement.

“I knew Johnny very well years ago,” she added. “We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family. I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life.” (RELATED: Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And Whiskey)

Ryder claimed she was speaking from her “own experience,” but said Depp was “never, never violent” towards her.

“I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” she continued. “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved.”

“I cannot wrap my head around these accusations,” Ryder said. “He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen.”

“I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man — an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him,” she added. “I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do.”

Paradis and Depp share two children together. The couple was together from 1998 until 2012.

“I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now,” Paradis said in a statement. “This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

“I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts,” she added. “This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity.”

Depp is currently in the middle of a legal battle against The Sun over an article published by the outlet which called Depp a “wife beater.” The Sun is using 14 allegedly violent incidents against Heard from 2013 to 2016 to defend its article. Depp has denied any violence and claimed Heard fabricated bruises after saying Depp abused her.

A spokesperson for Heard said the experiences had by Paradis and Ryder don’t “determine the experience” of others.

“We are glad they did not have the same experience as Ms. Heard,” the spokeswoman said, Page Six reported. “However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman.”