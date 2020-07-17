Mark Cuban Tells Dan Snyder To ‘Accept The Mistakes’ Made After Redskins Hit With Sexual Harassment Claims

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gave advice to Redskins owner Dan Snyder after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against team employees.

Cuban said Snyder needs to “accept the mistakes” during Thursday’s episode of “Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” on SiriusXM.

“It just came across the wire that the Washington Redskins were accused of harboring an environment full of sexual harassment,” Cuban said. “Now, the reality is the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 went through the exact same thing. I got a phone call from a reporter saying that ‘Guess what, we’ve got women who work for you who say they’ve been sexually harassed over a period of many years.'”

“Literally, I started crying,” Cuban recalled. “I was so upset.” (RELATED: Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Wants To ‘Create A Team Culture’ That Is ‘Respectful’ Following Allegations Of Sexual Harassment)

“The reason I bring this up is if you know Dan Snyder, if you’re involved with the Redskins, if you connect with them, tell Dan and tell his senior management you’ve got to just recognize what you did right and what you did wrong,” he advised. “You have to accept the mistakes you made. It’s painful. I made a lot of mistakes. And that’s the only way this is going to get resolved.”

As previously reported, 15 women leveled sexual harassment allegations against multiple employees of the Washington Redskins in a report published Thursday by the Washington Post.

Redskins employees accused of sexual harassment include NFL broadcaster Larry Michael, Director of Pro Personnel Alex Santos, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Richard Mann II, former President of Business Operations Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer.