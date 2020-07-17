Police Officer Jakhary Jackson Says So Many Portland Protesters Are White, Racist Against Black People

Portland police officer Jakhary Jackson detailed racism he says he’s experienced at Black Lives Matter protests in a video that recently went viral.

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side then you have in a violent crowd, and you have white people screaming at black officers: ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen,'” Jackson said.

Jackson added that he believed some of the protesters were genuine about advancing change in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Police Organization That Endorsed Obama Twice Endorses Trump’s Reelection)

“I got to see those people get faded out by people that have no idea what racism is all about, never experienced racism,” Jackson added. “They don’t even know that the tactics they are using were the same tactics that were used against my people.”

Protests have been ongoing for weeks in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Some of the protests have been destructive, including in Portland, where violent incidences are estimated to cost the city tens of millions of dollars. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Andy Ngo Reacts To Latest Antifa Attack Against Journalist And The Defacing Of A War Memorial In Oregon)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently sent federal agents to Portland in an attempt to quell the violence, which was met with a strong rebuke from Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use,” Wheeler tweeted Wednesday. “We do not need or want their help.”