Media Picks Oklahoma To Win The Big 12, Texas Is Picked To Finished 3rd

The media thinks the Oklahoma Sooners will win the Big 12 this upcoming football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the media picked the Sooners to win the conference, and Oklahoma State and Texas were picked to finish second and third.

Big 12 preseason media poll: 1. Oklahoma (80) 888

2. Oklahoma State (6) 742

3. Texas (4) 727

4. Iowa State 607

5. Baylor 489

6. TCU 477

7. Kansas State 366

8. West Virginia 287

9. Texas Tech 267

10. Kansas 100

Oklahoma is obviously the safe and easy pick to win the Big 12. Until proven otherwise, they’re the best team in the conference.

Lincoln Riley has Spencer Rattler under center, his offense is straight fire and we have no reason to believe they won’t dominate like always.

Riley is a hell of a coach and the Sooners are an elite program. Right now, they’re the crown jewel of the Big 12, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

Speaking of gaps in talent, Texas better have a huge year or Tom Herman is going to likely be looking for a new job.

Sam Ehlinger is in his final year of football with the Longhorns, and the time for excuses is over. Texas needs to win a bunch of games or they need to get rid of Herman.

College football is simply better when Texas is relevant, and the Longhorns haven’t been relevant in years. If they don’t show up and show out in 2020, then huge changes need to be made. It’s that simple.

I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!