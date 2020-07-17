Sam Ehlinger Isn’t Named Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player Of The Year

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been snubbed as the Big 12’s preseason offensive player of the year.

According to Bruce Feldman, the conference announced their preseason awards Thursday, and the dual-threat quarterback wasn't the offensive player of the year.

Oklahoma State running back Cuba Hubbard was selected to win the award.

Big 12 announces pre-season all-conference:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, #OkState, RB,

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, #WVU, DL. NEWCOMER of the Year: Spencer Rattler, #OU QB. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 16, 2020

Hubbard is a great player and he could very easily end up winning this award. Don’t take this as me knocking the Cowboys star.

Chuba Hubbard is one of the best players in America, and he’s a legitimate Heisman candidate. That much is for sure.

However, all eyes should be on Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns. It’s do-or-die time for coach Tom Herman, and it’s Ehlinger’s final ride in Austin.

Ehlinger is a hell of a quarterback. While he might not be the best thrower in college football, he is a beast running the rock.

Not only should he be favored to win the Big 12 offensive player of the year, but he is also a legit Heisman candidate.

If Texas gets to 10 wins in the regular season, I’d find it hard to believe he doesn’t win the award. After all, the quarterback touches the ball on every single snap.

As a betting man, I’d take Ehlinger to win this award over Hubbard in a heartbeat. I like the Oklahoma State running back a lot, but just not more than the Texas gunslinger.