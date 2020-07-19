Politics

Fauci Dragged For Touting New York’s ‘Correct’ Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci listens during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Critics took direct aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci after he claimed during an interview that New York had handled the coronavirus pandemic “correctly.”

Fauci touted New York’s response to the outbreak during a Friday interview with “PBS Newshour,” saying, “When you do it properly, you bring down those cases … We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Want To Fight’: Meghan McCain Spars With Whoopi Goldberg Over COVID Double Standard)

Critics were quick to turn on Fauci, noting that in addition to having the highest death toll in the nation, New York was one of only five states to defy federal recommendations and order nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also taken what some have called a “victory tour” in recent weeks, claiming that he and his administration had used science to defeat the virus and openly attacking President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “playing politics.”

Cuomo was also criticized for bragging about his state’s response despite the staggering death toll and the order that placed COVID-positive patients in nursing homes filled with the most vulnerable population.