Fauci Dragged For Touting New York’s ‘Correct’ Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Critics took direct aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci after he claimed during an interview that New York had handled the coronavirus pandemic “correctly.”

Fauci touted New York’s response to the outbreak during a Friday interview with “PBS Newshour,” saying, “When you do it properly, you bring down those cases … We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Want To Fight’: Meghan McCain Spars With Whoopi Goldberg Over COVID Double Standard)

Dr. Fauci: “We have got to do the things… that we need to do to turn this around… When you do it properly, you bring down those cases… We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly…”https://t.co/AyhXRvnFDd pic.twitter.com/0NuHmJdt3m — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 18, 2020

Critics were quick to turn on Fauci, noting that in addition to having the highest death toll in the nation, New York was one of only five states to defy federal recommendations and order nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients.

This is insane. Like saying that the best generals in World War I were the ones who lost all their soldiers in the first wave, then had the lowest casualties the next month. Impossible to think Fauci has good judgment after this. https://t.co/EAuoGMzHBJ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 18, 2020

These comments by Dr. Fauci are a slap in the face to the thousands of New Yorkers who suffered immensely due to the inept and fatal policy errors from Governor Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/NyxtoJf1Vh — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 18, 2020

The President gave them thousands of ventilators, 3,000 beds in Javits and the USS Comfort. Still, the families of 6,000 – 10,000 people who unnecessarily died in nursing homes because of a bewildering executive order would disagree with your assessment. https://t.co/AUzxIiLi9J — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 19, 2020

The media informs me repeatedly that Dr. Anthony Fauci has never been wrong about anything and is above criticism. He just hailed New York for their response to coronavirus. Are we allowed to call out a degree of bullshit that monumental? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 18, 2020

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also taken what some have called a “victory tour” in recent weeks, claiming that he and his administration had used science to defeat the virus and openly attacking President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “playing politics.”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to FL Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I say to them all, look at the numbers. You played politics with this virus and you lost.”pic.twitter.com/NVnZaKZ0pI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2020

Cuomo was also criticized for bragging about his state’s response despite the staggering death toll and the order that placed COVID-positive patients in nursing homes filled with the most vulnerable population.

Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta Bury Gov. Cuomo Over ‘Victory Tour’ Poster: It Doesn’t Include Pictures of ‘32,000 Dead New Yorkers’ https://t.co/eo7l67289f — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 14, 2020