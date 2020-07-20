Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fear City: New York Vs. The Mafia’

Netflix’s new series “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia” looks awesome.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In the 70s, New York was owned by the Mob. From the producers of Don’t F**k With Cats, comes the inside story of the rise and fall of New York’s most powerful Mafia families and the end of the golden era of the Mob. With the full might of the FBI and an army of undercover agents, witness the bugging, the investigation, and the era-defining conclusion of the historic Mafia Commission Trial that changed everything.

Judging from the trailer, viewers are going to be in for a wild time as Netflix takes us through the journey of the government vs. organized crime. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s awesome.

This series is going to be awesome when it’s released July 22. This is going to be absolutely lit, and I can’t wait to see it.

This series looks borderline pornographic for fans of organized crime and history series.

I wasn’t really old enough to be around for the era of when organized crime was booming, but the older people reading this know what I’m talking about.

There was a time in America when organized crime families ran the streets of New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Those days are long gone, which only makes them all that much more fascinating in 2020. I have no doubt at all that this series about how New York took the mob down will be awesome.

You can catch “Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia” on Netflix starting July 22, and you know I’ll be watching. Let us know what you think of it in the comments and buckle up for a fun ride!