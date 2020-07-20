EXCLUSIVE: Hogan Gidley Reacts To Chris Wallace’s Trump Interview, Polling Numbers, John Kasich And More

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the latest presidential polling numbers, President Donald Trump’s recent interview on “Fox News Sunday” with host Chris Wallace, reports of former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich possibly speaking at the Democratic National Convention and more.

Gidley didn’t hold back when asked about Kasich. (RELATED: REPORT: John Kasich Expected To Speak For Joe Biden At DNC.)

“I don’t think it really matters all that much, it’s just a political speech at a political event for a political purpose,” said Gidley. “He’s also an opportunist at his very core, so let’s be very clear about who Kasich is, and that’s fine.

He went on the explain how thinks the Democrats would use Kasich as an example of how there’s a “massive shift” of Republicans switching over to the Democratic party, when that’s “just not the case”.

WATCH:

