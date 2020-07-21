Amber Heard Denies She Fabricated Bruises During Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial

Actress Amber Heard denied fabricating bruises before filing a restraining order against ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2016.

Heard made the denial during Tuesday’s testimony during Depp’s libel trial against The Sun, according to a report published by Fox News. Depp is suing The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” in an article published in 2018.

Amber Heard Describes ‘3-Day Hostage Situation’ with Johnny Depp, Claims He ‘Threatened to Kill’ Her​ https://t.co/M0DR5eUocz — People (@people) July 20, 2020



“Of course I had an injury,” Heard told the court, Fox reported.

During Monday’s testimony, Heard claimed that Depp abused her both physically and verbally. Meanwhile, Depp has already testified that Heard was the abusive one. Multiple people backed up Depp’s claims during the first nine days of the trial. (RELATED: Photos Show Amber Heard’s Alleged Bruises After Johnny Depp Reportedly Threw A Phone At Her Head)

Sean Bett, Johnny Depp’s ex bodyguard said: “I was with Mr Depp & Ms Heard very regularly throughout this period and I never saw any cuts, bruises or other injuries on Ms Heard. I never saw Mr Depp commit any act of physical violence to another person.” https://t.co/GW8UBHVGfE — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@YouDidNotExist) July 16, 2020



“You’re making this up as you go along at times,” Depp’s lawyer said to Heard during the trial Tuesday.

Heard also claimed that any physical harm she made to Depp was in self defense.

“That is what happens when you are in this situation, that’s the truth,” Heard reportedly said. “I knew better than to fight with him about the details of the fight, and what he perceived as injuries to him. My job was to say sorry and get him on track, and move on to bigger things.”