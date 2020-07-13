Ex-Assistant Of Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Was Abusive, Not The Actor

Actress Amber Heard was accused of abusing Johnny Depp by the actor’s former personal assistant.

Stephen Deuters made a written statement in the lawsuit filed by Depp against The Sun, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Deuters claimed he was “extremely surprised and outraged” when Heard first filed a restraining order against Depp citing abuse.

“Heard was the abuser in the relationship,” Deuters reportedly wrote.

“At no point did Ms. Heard ever mention any physical abuse and I never saw evidence of any injury to Ms. Heard,” he added. (RELATED: Amber Heard Shows Photos Of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Lunch, Cocaine And Whiskey)

“In contrast, Mr. Depp told me on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had attacked him or abused him physically and verbally,” Deuters claimed, the outlet reported.

Deuters has worked for Depp since 2004.

“I, along with many others, was extremely surprised and outraged when this hit the press,” Deuters claimed. “I knew that Ms. Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way.”

Depp is currently in the middle of a trial in London after accusing The Sun of defamation. The Sun published an article in 2018 in which the headline referred to Depp as a “wife-beater.”