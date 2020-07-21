Houston Astros Stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman Hit On Back-To-Back Pitches

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were hit on back-to-back pitches during an exhibition game Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

At the time, the bases were loaded, and the Royals essentially gifted the Astros two runs, allowing them to extend their lead to 3-0. (RELATED: Former World Series Champion Aubrey Huff Rips Baseball Anthem Protests: ‘I’m PRO America’)

Altuve and Bregman were just hit by pitches pic.twitter.com/jn9rbE8quD — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) July 21, 2020

This sparked speculation as to whether it was just a coincidence that Altuve and Bregman were hit on back-to-back pitches. Of course, both Astros stars were front and center in the team’s sign-stealing scandal, which led to the firing of general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager AJ Hinch, the loss of four draft picks, and a permanent stain on the organization’s 2017 World Series title. (RELATED: Odds Released For How Many Times Astros Batters Will Be Hit By Pitches This Season)

If this was intentional from the Royals, it was certainly odd timing given that the bases were loaded in a one-run game. Then again, it was just an exhibition game, so it’s possible that the Royals were just trying to send a message, and didn’t care about the score. Both Altuve and Bregman have expressed remorse over the scandal, but it’s clear that this will follow them for the duration of this coronavirus-shortened season, and probably the rest of their careers as well.