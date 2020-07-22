Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney Spears Against ‘Obvious Mental Illness’ Claim

Jamie Lynn Spears made it clear she wasn’t going to have people talking about her sister Britney Spears after some claimed the singer had a “mental illness.”

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister [Britney Spears] and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” the pop singer’s 29-year-old sister replied to someone questioning the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s mental health. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“She [Britney] is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS,” Jamie Lynn concluded. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

It all came following her post the day before in which she shared a tweet from Halsey asking people to not make fun of Kanye West’s “bipolar disorder” and said that a “manic episode” wasn’t a joke.

Spears captioned her post, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

“I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved,” she added. “Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”

In response, someone wrote, “How about your sisters OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that? [sic].”

It all comes following reports that the 38-year-old singer has reportedly been struggling lately with her mental health and not being held against her will as fans had speculated, per TMZ.