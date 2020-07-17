Report: Britney Spears Struggling With Mental Health, Not Being Held Against Her Will As Some Fans Have Speculated

Britney Spears is reportedly struggling with her mental health and not being held against her will as some fans have speculated.

The 38-year-old pop singer has reportedly been struggling and her medication to deal with her mental state has reportedly stopped working, sources told TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has “not been easy to deal with … she sometimes complains she wants more freedom,” sources told the outlet. (RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

One source went on to speak about Spear’s conservatorship and criticized those who think that it should end. It has been ongoing for the last 12 years.

“These people who are screaming for the conservatorship to end, well if that happened and she hurt herself or died 2 weeks after would these people utter a peep?” the source shared. “No way.”

It all comes after the hashtag #FreeBritney started surfacing on social media, with fans concerned about her following several interesting dance and fashion show videos she posted.

In response, some fans who feared she was in need of help and possibly being held against her will reportedly tweeted to her messages like “wear black if you need help” and “wear pink if you are in trouble.”

The “Toxic” hitmaker then posted a video of her wearing black and pink polka dot shorts while dancing.

The outlet also noted that fans thought because Spears crossed her arms the clip she posted in an “X” fashion, she was reportedly sending the message, “I’m not okay.”