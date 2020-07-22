Los Angeles Rams Tell Fans That ‘Season Tickets Will Not Be Possible’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Los Angeles Rams will have major changes for fans during the 2020 season.

One of the biggest debates in all of sports is whether or not fans will be allowed into games during the coronavirus pandemic. Well, the Rams informed fans Tuesday that the team will have some huge changes during the ongoing crisis.

According to the team’s website, fans were informed that “SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 and season tickets will not be possible for the 2020 season” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rams announce updated ticket information for the 2020 season. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 21, 2020

At this point, I’m never surprised when a team announces that fans are banned or that capacity will be limited.

Given the fact that the Rams play in Los Angeles, I’d bet just about anything that there won’t be fans at their games in 2020.

California isn’t exactly rolling right now, and I’d be absolutely shocked if even 20,000 fans were allowed at SoFi Stadium.

If I had to bet on what happens with the Rams, they’ll be playing in an empty stadium during the 2020 campaign, and they certainly won’t be the only team to do so.

We’re in for a wild 2020 season in the NFL. I’ve never seen a game played in an empty stadium before, but we’re headed for several of them this year.

What a wild and bizarre time to be alive.