New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Asks University Of New Mexico And New Mexico State To Cancel Their Football Seasons

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham doesn’t want colleges in the state playing football in the fall.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Grisham wrote to the leaders of University of New Mexico and New Mexico State asking them to not play fall contact sports during the coronavirus pandemic, and wrote in part that it’s “critical that you postpone collegiate athletics in this moment of escalating danger.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Grisham wants the games to potentially happen “in late 2020 or early 2021,” according to the same report.

I’m obviously not a lawyer, and I have no idea what kind of real power the governor has to cancel college sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, I’m willing to bet the state government can put the squeeze on NMSU and UNM to the point that they just don’t play.

Am I hoping for that? Obviously not. I’m not hoping for that at all, but it’s time to be realistic. The sport of college football is in big trouble.

It’s crazy how everyone was so confident in May that games would happen. Now, it’s nearing the end of July and all hope is more or less gone.

Life sure does come at you fast when you’re dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll see what happens in the fall, but things certainly aren’t looking great.